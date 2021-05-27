Ship Containing Hazardous Material Arrives At Pakistan's Gadani; Authorities Launch Probe

Pakistan authorities have launched an investigation into the anchoring of a ship at the Gadani shipbreaking yard despite Interpol's warning that the vessel contains dangerous chemicals. The Environment Protection Agency of Balochistan has sealed the plot of Gadani yard, where the ship was anchored for scrapping and sent the samples of loaded material to three private laboratories in Karachi.

The Lasbela deputy commissioner ordered the probe on Wednesday, asking the concerned authorities to ascertain how the ship reached Gadani despite the presence of dangerous material in the ship.

"We have sealed plot No-58 where the ship was brought for scrapping," Imran Saeed Kakar, Deputy Director of Environment Department, Balochistan said. No permission was granted to the owner who brought the ship to Gadani for scrapping, he added.

The Deputy Director said further process would start after receiving reports from the three laboratories. "If the mercury sludge is found in more than the authorised quantity then a case would be registered against the person who purchased the ship through his agent from Mumbai and the plot would be sealed permanently and the owner would face legal action," he added.

As per reports, on April 22, Interpol had asked Pakistan authorities and FIA not to permit the ship into Pakistan. The ship reportedly contains 1,500 tonnes of mercury mixed oil, due to which Bangladesh and India did not permit entry to the ship.

In Mumbai, the name of the ship was changed from FS Ordient to Cherish. After changing the name, the ship reached Karachi from Mumbai on April 21 and the owners succeeded to bring it to Gadani.

