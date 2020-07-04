MP CM Shivraj Singh Pays Tribute To Sikh Pilgrims Killed In Tragic Accident In Pakistan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief after as many as 19 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were killed when a mini-bus carrying them rammed into a passenger train at a railway crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday. Chouhan hoped for peace for those who passed away in the accident.

READ: 19 Sikh Pilgrims Feared Dead In Collision In Pakistan; Akali Dal Demands Probe

Leaders pay tributes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tributes to those who died in the accident and paid for the quick recovery of those who passed away in the incident.

A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, hit the Shah Hussain Express, which was going from Karachi to Lahore at a crossing near Sheikhupura district at around 1.30 pm. "The bus was carrying mostly Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad in the district. They had come to Nankana Sahib from Peshawar. After staying in Nanakana Sahib, they were leaving for Peshawar. The ETPB security had escorted them till the limits of Nankana Sahib," ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

READ: PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Sikh Pilgrims In Pakistan, Prays For Recovery Of Injured

Pakistan Railways said that as many as 19 Sikhs were killed and those injured were shifted to hospitals in the district and Lahore. The bodies were shifted to Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

READ: Saddened To Hear About Death Of 19 Pakistani Sikh Pilgrims: Punjab CM

Soon after the reports of the incident were published, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who passed away in the tragic incident and prayed for the recovery of those who were injured.

Akali Dal Spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa expressed condolences and urged PM Imran Khan to order a probe into the incident. Sirsa added that strictest punishment should be announced in case of any foul play.

READ: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tests COVID Positive, Quarantined At Home

Shivraj Chouhan, Mamata Banerjee pay tributes to victims of Pakistan accident