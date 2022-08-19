SHOCKER: Imran Khan Alleges His Party's Neta Was Sexually Abused In Pakistan Cops' Custody

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested in a sedition case, was sexually abused while in police custody.

Claiming that Gill was tortured both physically and mentally, Imran Khan said that his party will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible for his close aide's torture.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically incl sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture."

All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically incl sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: pic.twitter.com/iGNczYChnt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2022

Moreover, he asked, "Who tortured Gill? There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture. Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice."

Islamabad court says Shahbaz Gill not well, orders medical examination

Shahbaz Gill was presented in Islamabad Court by police to extend his remand in a sedition case. However, a district and sessions court sent him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after stating that his "condition is not fine."

Gill was arrested on charges of colluding with a private news channel in carrying out propaganda against the government. Regulatory watchdog PEMRA had alleged that the ARY News was airing "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces."

On Thursday, Imran Khan said that Pakistan is descending into a 'Banana Republic' and said that there is a conspiracy to target his party.

"Descending into a banana republic. The civilised world will be shocked at our levels of barbarism. The worst part is an easy target has been chosen to make an example of through torture and without a fair trial," Khan stated.