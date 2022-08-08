Shocking Crypto Jihad & Narco Terror Funding By Pakistan's Terror Consortium Exposed

In Monday's edition of 'This is Exclusive', Republic exposed twin terror modules operated by Pakistan entailing the use of Bitcoin & narcotics for terror funding.

Bitcoin for terror funding

Sources say that the first module - 'Bitcoin for Terror Funding' - is managed by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and is involved in raising terror funds by the sale and purchase of Cryptocurrency. The sale of Bitcoins allegedly takes place from Pakistan, transferred to multiple accounts in the Middle East, so the origin cannot be traced when it reaches India. The people who live near the border regions are allegedly the main targets, as they can be the consignment pickers as well as overground workers to show the route to infiltrators. They sell the Bitcoins and take the money to their accounts and then, use it for terror funding in the region.

The episode came to the fore when accounts of the overground workers were traced by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA). The SIA had conducted searches at multiple locations across J&K. Houses of suspects were searched in connection.

Narcotics for terror funding

Sources say that the second module - 'Narcotics for Terror Funding' - is managed by terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen. They have allegedly appointed two operational chiefs, one in Punjab and one in Kashmir. The money that is being raised is essentially being used for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the most recent seizure, 16 kg heroin was recovered from four Tarn Taran men in Gurdaspur. Travelling in two Toyota Innova SUVs, they had brought the contraband from Sundarbani area of Rajouri district in Kashmir.

In addition, numerous packages of drugs, often in consignments worth crores, are seized by India's security forces from border areas in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. In the latest, Pakistan has also started employing drones for this purpose.