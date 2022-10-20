SHOCKING: Imran Khan Says Female Journalist Bound To Be Harassed If She Invades Male Space

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan again made controversial remarks about a female journalist during a live press conference on Tuesday. According to a report by The News International, the former Prime Minister trolled the female journalist and said she has invaded male-dominated spaces while covering political rallies. His remarks came in response to a question about the situation of female journalists in the country. The critical comment came during a conversation with delegations of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) on Tuesday.

"If she would invade male-dominated spaces, then she is bound to be harassed," implying that the journalist is "asking for it," Imran Khan said, targeting journalist Gharida Farooqi.

Imran Khan trolls female journalists by calling them of promoting paid journalism

Later, Khan defended his remarks and said he will issue special orders for the safety of female media personnel in party jalsas. In a surprising move, he then made derogatory words about female media persons and accused them of being paid. Later, he said the term was used for senior journalist Saleem Safi, a strong critic of the PTI. When asked about the trolling of journalists on social media platforms, the former Prime Minister asserted that he does not own any platforms and therefore has no control over whatever is said or written. Regarding the pending cases against media personnel, Khan said he has filed a case against Najam Sethi-- who is the founder of The Friday Times and ex-chief minister of Punjab.

Pakistan is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, claims RSF

It is worth mentioning Islamabad is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with three to four murders each year that are often linked to cases of corruption or illegal trafficking and which go completely unpunished, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Any journalist who crosses the red lines dictated by the Pakistan military is liable to be the target of in-depth surveillance that could lead to abduction and detention for varying lengths of time in the state's prisons or less official jails.

Image: AP/Facebook/Gharida Farooqi