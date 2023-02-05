Shocking! Pakistan Woman Raped By Armed Men In Islamabad's F9 Park At Gunpoint

Women are raped in Pakistan every two hours, SAMAA TV's Investigation Unit (SIU) data shows. In a complete shocker on Saturday, another Pakistani woman fell victim to brutal sexual assault as two armed men raped her in the Fatima Jinnah Park [or the Capital Park and F-9 Park] in Islamabad, according to Pakistan-based Geo News. The gory incident took place on Thursday, February 2, in Pakistan’s capital city when the woman was on her way to visit a male colleague. She was dragged into the nearby bushes by unidentified men and raped at gunpoint for hours.

The victim pleaded with her attackers to "let her go" and even offered some cash in exchange for her safety but the armed men relentlessly assaulted her sexually. Shockingly, her male assaulters threatened to summon more ‘friends’ to attack her if she screamed for help or "raised her voice". While the woman survivor managed to run briefly, the gun-toting rapists foiled her escape, warning that she should not have been roaming near the park "at night."

The 24-year-old woman has since lodged a police complaint at Margalla police station. She is reported to have sustained injuries and torture marks and bruises on her body. A forensic examination confirmed that she was brutally tortured while she was raped. The armed men, according to the first information report (FIR), returned "all her things and gave Rs1,000 to stay quiet."

“There are injury marks on the leg, and face of the victim,” sources reportedly told the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMs). Pakistan's police, in a statement, said that it is looking into the CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and nab the rapists.

Outrage over women safety in Pakistan

The incident has stirred widespread outrage and angst across social media. Questions are raised about women's safety in Pakistan as the recent sexual assault case is among hundreds of cases of violence against women that made the spotlight.

"Heinous incident should be immediately arrested and brought to justice. What is happening?" a tweet read. "News about a heinous incident in Islamabad. A girl is raped by two armed men inside F9 park who told her after rape not to go for walk after sunset. What country Pakistan has become? How armed men entered Park & why no staff caught them @ICT_Police? please find them & arrest them," a Twitter user stated. "Police are also equally involved in this crime. What should we expect from a corrupt government as if we are living in a jungle where there is no law and order," meanwhile one other noted, calling for justice.

Hundreds of unidentified men in Pakistan tore woman's clothes, hurled her in air

Last year, hundreds of unidentified men in Pakistan were booked after a woman was sexually assaulted and indecently groped by a crowd of over 400 because she was shooting a Tik Tok video at a park in Lahore. The spine-chilling incident of sexual violence occurred on the day Islamabad celebrated its Independence Day. "The crowd pulled me from all sides to such an extent that my clothes were torn," the survivor said in her statement after she registered a case. "I was hurled in the air. They assaulted me brutally,” she had noted. The woman became a target as she was alone in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan. Hundreds of Pakistani men spotted her and advanced on her, tearing away her clothes. Her belongings, including jewellery, mobile phone, identity card, and some cash were snatched away. The woman filed a complaint at the Lorry Adda police station, and a case was booked under sections 354 A, 382, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.