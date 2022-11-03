In a major breaking update from Pakistan, a firing took place near the rally of PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaving 4 to 5 people, including him, his manager Rashid and former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail injured. The incident has been reported in Wazirabad city of Pakistan's Punjab.

Quoting its sources, Pakistan's ARY News reported that the person who fired the gunshots has been arrested.

Meanwhile, PTI's Imran Ismail has said that party chief Imran Khan has been shot in the leg "three to four" times. Speaking to Bol TV, he said that he was next to Imran when the attack occurred, Dawn reported. He went on to say that the attacker was directly in front of the container and was wielding a AK-47.

As per Dawn, Punjab CM Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the firing incident and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation.

'Imran Khan is not critical but he received a bullet injury'

“Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care,” the pakistani media outlet quoted Elahi as saying.

Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan's party, told ARY News that a bullet hit Khan's leg. He said that six people were injured in the attack and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

"Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury," Umar said, adding that Khan's opponent couldn't see Pakistan being transformed. He, however, didn't blame anyone for the attack.

More details on our LIVE BLOG.

(With inputs from PTI)