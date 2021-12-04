Sialkot Lynching: Over 800 Booked by Pakistan Police In Murder Of Sri Lankan National

Pakistan Police has booked over 800 individuals in the case of horrendous lynching and murder of a Sri Lankan national allegedly over blasphemous comments in Punjab province on Saturday. As per officials, the police has also taken 13 prime suspects into custody along with 118 others. The terrifying killing of a Sri Lankan national by lynching him on the road occurred on Friday in the Sialkot district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Amid intense pressure to capture the culprits, the Pakistan Police has assured that they are investigating the incident and the culprits will be soon brought to justice. The Pakistan government is facing the heat from the international community over the incident. Early in the day, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed his deep concerns. Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure justice is served to the Sri Lankan victim. He also asserted his concerns about the safety of the other Sri Lankan workers in the country.

Deeply concerned by the incident in Sialkot #Pakistan. #SriLanka trusts that PM @ImranKhanPTI and the Gvt. of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) December 4, 2021

The brutal murder of Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan is incomprehensible. While I appreciate PM @ImranKhanPTI's promise to bring those responsible to justice, we should be mindful that this could happen to anyone if extremist forces are allowed to act freely. — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) December 3, 2021

Pakistan PM Imran Khan takes cognisance of the matter

After facing backlash from all ends over the horrendous killing of an individual in broad daylight, Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to the traumatic Sialkot incident, calling it a 'black day for Pakistan'. the Pakistani PM highlighted that he was 'overseeing the investigation' in the incident, and assured that all those responsible will be 'punished with the full severity of the law'.



The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

The uncouth killing of Sri Lankan national by lynching in Pakistan

Angry followers of the extremist Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) assaulted a textile factory on Friday, lynching the plant's general manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana and setting his body on fire over blasphemy claims. Diyawadana, a 40-year-old Sri Lankan from Kandy, has been working as the general manager of the Rajko industries (which deals in textiles and sportswear) in Sialkot district, around 100 kilometres south of Lahore, for the past seven years.



The incident further raises questions on the safety of people of minority communities and foreigners in Pakistan, as the law and order situation continues to worsen in the nation. Pakistan has become a hub for terrorists over the years, where hardline Islamists have been involved in hooliganism.

Image: AP/ PTI