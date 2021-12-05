Sialkot Lynching: Pakistani Americans 'devastated' Over Murder Of Sri Lankan Executive

Pakistani Americans are outraged by the lynching of a Sri Lankan executive in Pakistan's Punjab region, claiming that the incident cannot be justified, the Dawn reported on December 5. Dr Rao Kamran Ali, the chairman of the Pakistani American Political Action Committee said, "the Sialkot tragedy will have a horrible impact on our efforts to promote Pakistan in the US Congress." reported Dawn.

As per local media sources, a Sri Lankan textile industry executive was lynched and his body burned on Friday in Pakistan's Sialkot by members of a radical Islamist party on blasphemy charges. Priyantha Kumara, who was in his 40s, was the general manager of a textile factory in the Sialkot area, around 100 kilometres from Lahore, according to a police official. Kumara allegedly tore a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) poster with Quranic verses scribbled on it and tossed it in the trash, PTI reported.

Agha Hasnain, a Pakistani runner who has completed 135 marathons in all 50 states of the United States, says he always talks about Pakistan after each event. However, he added that it will be quite difficult for him to do so now, reported Dawn. Washington, DC PTI President Junaid Bashir informed the media agency he is 'devastated.' "We need to act now, arrest all those responsible and ensure that all of them are punished," Bashir stated, Dawn reported.

'No tolerance for religious minorities in Pakistan'

Similar to the Peshawar school massacre in 2014, the incident has shocked the Pakistani American community. Hundreds of thousands of Pakistani Americans have written messages on social media expressing their grief, rage, and fear, from Los Angeles, California, to Baltimore, Maryland. Mr Hassan of the Pakistani American Congress, based in Seattle, Washington, claims that his organisation has been advocating for Pakistan for the past eight years.

"Every now and then, something happens that tarnishes the country’s image. This indicates that we have no tolerance for religious minorities in Pakistan. It will have a negative impact on everything, from tourism to investment. American lawmakers will be asking about it every time we go to discuss Pakistan with them," Hassan remarked, according to Dawn.

Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, a spokesperson for Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, asked Pakistan to take legal action in response to the heinous killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, by a mob of enraged Islamic hardliners. On Friday, the Imran Khan-led government apprehended up to 100 individuals in the case. Law enforcement officials in Pakistan's Punjab province formed a ten-member team and initiated an investigation to find the culprits of the tense mob lynching, adding that they would look into "all aspects." According to Samaa TV, the arrests came after the IG asked authorities to submit a report within 48 hours. Prime suspect, Farhan Idrees is among the hundred people held in connection with the case, according to the provincial police chief, who has been overseeing the expedition.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP