Delhi: Sikh Body Protests Outside Pakistan Embassy Against SFJ

Manjit Singh GK, International President, Jago-Jag Assara Guru Ott (Jathedar Santokh Singh) along with other national and Sikh welfare organizations today led a protest march against Pakistan. The protest march was organised against ISI, Pakistan for purporting referendum in Punjab and instigating anti-national activities through Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who is also a designated terrorist by Government of India.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has reportedly issued a video statement and asked the Sikhs residing in Delhi to gather at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Sunday, July 19, 2020, and seek support for his Referendum 2020.

"Today the Sikhs of Delhi have come to give a message to Pakistan that it is trying to create trouble in India through its stooge Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who is taking money from Pakistan and China. Pannun has said that Galwan Valley is part of China but he is forgetting that Galway valley, Ladakh, and Kargil were won by Sikh forces during Maharaja Ranjit Singh time. We have been fighting for justice to 1984 victims and today Sajjan Kumar is in Jail. He is talking about Human Rights who attacked me when I went to America" said Manjeet Singh GK, Manjit Singh GK, International President, Jago-Jag Assara Guru Ott (Jathedar Santokh Singh).

March stopped by Delhi police

The protest march today was taken out from Nehru Planetarium, Teen Murti Marg towards Pakistan High Commission, Chanakyapuri. The march was stopped by Delhi police in between citing law and order situation

In a letter to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee legal advisor of outlawed organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ) said "We urge that on Sunday, July 19, DSGMC hold an Ardas in Gurudwara Sees Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to mark the opening of referendum 2020 voter registration of Sikhs of Delhi. As a public body elected to represent the Sikh community in their issues, we urge DSGMC to stand with the Sikh people by facilitating them in registering their votes for Referendum 2020"

