Sikh Devotees Intimidated, Sanctity Of Granth Sahib Abused In Pakistan

Yet another incident of harassment of minorities was reported from Sindh in Pakistan after Sikh devotees were intimidated, and the sanctity of Granth Sahib was abused in the country. The video of the whole ordeal was shared by the President, Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok on Twitter.

The video shared by Chandok shows Sikh men in distress. "Alarming video from #Hindus & #Sikhs in #Pakistan. Goons entered the Gurdwara in #Sukkur #Sindh, abused the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib & intimidated the devotees," Chandok wrote on Twitter. He alleged that the government of Pakistan continues to persecute minorities in Pakistan.

He further sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs to help minorities in Pakistan. "@GovtofPakistan & @OfficialDGISPR continue to persecute minorities there. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia kindly intervene," he wrote on Twitter.

Along with the video, Chandok shared a photograph of the letter written to the authorities to intimate them on the situation.

Letter written to the authorities about the situation, Image: Twitter - @PSCINDIAN

Minority harassment is a common phenomenon in Pakistan. Forced conversions and kidnapping of minorities have been reported time and again from different regions of Pakistan.