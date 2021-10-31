Silver necklaces, cash stolen from Hindu temple in Pakistan

Karachi, Oct 31 (PTI) Three silver necklaces and cash were stolen from a Hindu temple in Kotri, Sindh province in Pakistan on Friday, police officials said, according to a media report on Sunday.

The thieves broke the locks of the Devi Mata temple in Kotri and scooted with three silver necklaces worn around the deities’ necks and around Rs 25,000 cash from the temple’s donation box, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Bhagwandas, the caretaker of the temple.

Police believe that the suspects hail from the vicinity, and dismissed claims that the thieves had desecrated the temple deities during the robbery, the report said.

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Esrani has called for swift police action and urged authorities to beef up security around temples, especially at a time when the Hindu community was gearing up for Diwali. According to estimates, Hindus constitute around 4 per cent of Pakistan’s population. PTI VM VM VM

