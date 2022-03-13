Sindh Guv Threatens PTI Netas Of Action If They Vote Against Pak PM Khan In No-Trust Vote

Amid the ongoing political war in Pakistan between Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the Opposition party, Pakistani media reported that the governor of the Sindh province Imran Ismail has warned the Members of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that if they vote against the sitting PM Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion, then the governor will take action against them. The Sindh governor further added that he has conveyed a special message of PM Khan to Aleem Khan, an estranged PTI leader.

Meet between Aleem Khan's group & Jahangir Tareen's group to sort out differences

Aleem Khan had left for London on March 9 to meet another disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. As per the reports of Pakistan Media Dawn, Aleem returned to Lahore on Saturday. Notably, though Aleem flew to London to meet the aforementioned leaders, however, he returned to Lahore without meeting the 'ailing' Jahangir Tareen over political differences. On the other hand, group members of Jahangir Tareen met with Aleem Khan on Saturday after he landed in Lahore, following his meet with former PM Nawaz Sharif on Friday. The meet between Aleem Khan's group and Tareen's group members was convened to sort out differences between the groups.

The major reason behind the differences between both groups were the comments of Tehran group members stating non-acceptance of Aleem Khan as Punjab's CM. It is pertinent to mention that before leaving for London, Aleem had met 40 Members, 10 of whom are Provincial ministers, of Provincial Assembly from Punjab within a span of 30 days.

The Governor of Sindh has also expressed hopes that both the groups should not go against Imran Khan and the PTI government and vote in the favour of incumbent government during the no-confidence motion.

It is important to note that the opposition party members of Pakistan, due to their mutual hatred against the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, submitted a no-confidence motion in the Nation Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday, March 8. According to the sources, the opposition members of the National Assembly have requested to call a session before March 22. PM Imran Khan has time and again in his speeches around Pakistan has exuded confidence in winning the no-trust motion and staying in power in Pakistan.

Earlier today, March 13, PM Imran Khan had given an important task to PTI leaders to finalise preparations for a power show in Islamabad ahead of voting on the no-confidence move. It was learnt that PM Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.

