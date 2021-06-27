'Slip Of The Tongue': Pakistan Ministers On Imran Khan Calling Osama Bin Laden A 'martyr'

Pakistan’s Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, recently said that PM Imran Khan had a “slip of the tongue” when he called slain al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a “martyr”. According to ANI, while addressing the National Assembly in June 2020, Khan had recalled how the Americans had conducted an operation in Abbottabad and “killed Osama bin Laden… martyred him”. A viral video also showed the Pakistani Prime Minister lashing out at the US for how Laden had been killed in Abbottabad. “Shaheed kar diya,” Imran Khan had said.

Now, after almost a year, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, in an interview with TOLO News, claimed that Khan’s remarks were taken “out of context”. “He (Imran Khan) was quoted out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media played it up,” he added. “I will let that pass,” the minister said after a brief pause when he was asked whether he disagreed that bin Laden was a “martyr”.

It is imperative to know that Osama bin Laden was the head of the global terror group Al Qaeda and the brain behind the horrifying 9/11 terror attacks on the US in 2001. In 2011, Bin Laden was killed in a military operation by US Navy Seals at the garrison town Abbottabad. He was accused of engineering a number of terror attacks worldwide, particularly targetting the American installations including the 9/11 incident of 2001 when almost 3,000 people lost their lives when five planes were hijacked to target American cities.

Imran Khan’s admission

Speaking in Pakistan's National Assembly in Islamabad on June 25, 2020, Imran Khan opined that Pakistan had suffered tremendous losses by participating in the US-led War on Terror after the 9/11 terrorist attack. He termed the US killing of Bin Laden in 2011 as a shameful incident. The PTI chairman said that their “ally” US had not even informed the authorities before entering the country and killing Bin Laden.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan remarked, "I still cannot forget- there were two incidents which made all Pakistanis feel ashamed. One was when the US entered Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him”.

“After that, the entire world abused us. Our ally is entering our country and killing someone and is not even telling us. 70,000 Pakistanis have died to their war. You should see what Pakistanis living overseas had to face. I still remember this is an incident from 2010. After that, there were drone attacks in Pakistan. The Pakistan government said that we are doing nothing,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)