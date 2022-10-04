Sound Familiar? Pakistan Condemns Use Of Afghanistan Soil For Terror After Soldier Killed

A soldier of the Pakistan Army was killed in action after "terrorists" opened fire on troops from across the Afghanistan border at the Kharlachi border crossing. The incident took place in Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, revealed Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. According to the ISPR statement, the attack took place on Thursday, at the Kharlachi border crossing, which is around 15 km southwest of Parachinar.

The soldier identified as 27-year-old Jamshed Iqbal from Chiniot was killed during the exchange of fire between the terrorists and the Pakistan Army.

"Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and inflicted heavy casualties on terrorists," the ISPR stated. In its statement, the ISPR further condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities, adding that Islamabad expects the interim government of Afghanistan to not allow Afghan land for such attacks in future, the Dawn reported, in what appears to be an example of Pakistan changing the words of a statement India would make against Pakistan and directing it towards Afghanistan instead.

Thursday’s attack was second in line with the attacks on Pakistani security forces in the Kurram district of the Khyber province. In the previous month, three Pakistan Army troops were killed in a crossfire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Kurram district, stated the ANI.

Clashes between Pakistan’s security forces and alleged terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district of the country have become quite frequent in recent months. Several cases of firing and bomb attacks have frequently been reported in Pakistan, reported ANI. The terror attacks in the North Waziristan region generally target Pakistani soldiers and security personnel.

On September 20, another soldier of the Pakistan Army was killed after terrorists opened fire on the army troops Dwatoi area of North Waziristan from across the Afghan border, the ISPR revealed.

Reportedly, in another attack on September 6, five Pakistan Army troops were killed in the Boyya area of North Waziristan in an intense exchange of fire during the conduct of an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO).