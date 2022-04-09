'Speaker Colluded With PM Khan; Intent To Not Conduct Voting Clear,' Claims Bilawal Bhutto

Amid the ongoing developments in Pakistan’s National Assembly on the no-confidence motion, opposition PPP (Pakistan People’s Party) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday claimed that the Assembly speaker is reluctant to conduct the no-trust motion today.

Blaming the Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, for allegedly colluding with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bhutto claimed that the voting session was being deliberately delayed by the speaker. He added that the session was stalled as the speaker approved holding a debate on the ‘foreign conspiracy,’ which was not on the agenda of the session on April 3. The PPP leader went on to say that the debate happening in the Pakistan National Assembly is illegal and is against the ruling of the Supreme Court. He accused Qaiser of defying the order of the Apex Court.

Bhutto further alluded that PM Imran Khan had called for a cabinet meeting tomorrow, April 10, which shows that he is confident of the fact that his government will not be dissolved today after voting, further suggesting that they have planned to not conduct voting of no-confidence motion today itself.

Presenting resentment on ongoing developments, Zardari in a tweet wrote, "Debate in NA is illegal. Not part of agenda on 3rd April no confidence session. Clearly malafide 10:30 am agenda is yet to start. Speaker ignores demands to implement a court order. Calling a cabinet meeting at 9 pm shows clear intent not to vote today. collusion b/w pm & speaker is clear."

Bhutto's remarks came as the Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned till 8 pm after a heated discussion on alleged 'foreign conspiracy'. The vote on the no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to take place after Iftar.

However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has not attended the no-confidence motion, summoned a meeting of his cabinet ministers late on Saturday night, even though his government is expected to lose the no-confidence motion scheduled to take place later in the evening. The announcement of the meeting has taken many by surprise as the no-confidence vote is expected to be completed by around 8.00 PM and Khan has little chance of surviving it.

While speaking in the assembly earlier, Bhutto attacked Khan’s government by saying that they have lost credibility. "Imran Khan has divided the entire country. It's time for us to unite as one. This isn't a fight between the PPP and PTI or any other party. This fight is between democratic and anti-democratic forces," PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

