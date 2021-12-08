Sri Lanka's Public Security Min Demands Pak Min's Apology For Defending Sialkot Lynching

After Pakistan's Defence Minister Pervez Khattak justified the recent Sialkot mob lynching, a Sri Lankan Minister has demanded an apology for his insensitive remarks. Speaking to the media, Khattak had stated that the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana was lynched by "emotional young people". Reacting to this, Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister Rear Admiral (Retd) Sarath Weerasekara on Tuesday has demanded an apology for his statement.

Khattak had also remarked that the brutal lynching of the Sri Lankan national by a hardliner mob should not be linked to the Pakistan government's decision to lift the ban on the Islamist party, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). In his statement, he had bluntly said that "murders take place when young people get emotional".

"When children grow up...": Pakistan Defence Minister tries justifying Sialkot mob lynching

"When children grow up, they get spirited and do things out of emotions," said Khattak In another shocking remark, he further added that even he could do wrong things in a state of heightened emotions. "You know the reasons behind this incident too. When children... grow up, they become spirited and do things out of emotions. This does not mean 'this was the result of that action'," he said

Further justifying the incident, he opined that such incidents do not mean 'Pakistan is going towards destruction', the Dawn reported. The Defence Minister also said that the Pakistan government is not responsible for the mob lynching of the Sri Lankan national. He instead maintained that young boys entering adulthood are "ready to do anything" and that they would "learn with age how to control their emotions".

"So this happens among kids, fights take place and even murders. [Does] this mean it is the government's fault?" he questioned.

Sri Lankan national lynched in Sialkot

In a shocking incident last Friday, hardliner supporters of Pakistan's TLP attacked and vandalised a garment factory in Sialkot in Pakistan and lynched its general manager Diyawadana. Following that, they also set his body on fire over blasphemy claims. Viral videos of the incident were shared on social media, with a large group of people congregating at the location.

Meanwhile, local reports have stated that the authorities have arrested 124 people so far. Reports further stated that the 124 people were arrested in Sialkot and have been found guilty of manslaughter. In addition, among the 124, 13 persons who are the main suspects have been nabbed. The apprehended suspects will be brought before the court for physical remand in order to interrogate the accused persons in the case.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday dialled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and has assured justice for the victim. According to reports, Khan apprised Rajapaksa about the developments and the arrests that were made. In addition, he also assured the Sri Lankan President that no mercy will be granted to the mob that killed Diyawadan on suspicion of blasphemy.