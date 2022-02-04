Statue Of Sikh Warrior Hari Singh Nalwa Removed In Pakistan, BJP Demands Restoration

In yet another attack on minorities in Pakistan, a statue of Great Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa was removed from the Siddique-i-Akbar Chowk by the local administration in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The eight feet tall metal structure was constructed in September and was installed as part of the city’s beautification plan. Reports suggest that the statue, along with its cemented base cost around Rs 2.5 million. The monument was removed after religious groups objected to its installation at the intersection which is named after the first caliph of Islam, Hazrat Abdul Bakar (RA).

As per reports, the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh Nalwa would be moved to a tank placed half a furlong away in the east on the GT Road, while a new monument carrying the name of the caliph would be installed at the Siddique-i-Akbar Chowk.

Pakistan diminishing Sikh legacy: Sirsa

Taking strong objection to the removal of the statue that holds sentimental value to the Sikh community, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Pakistan government was trying to diminish Sikh history and legacy from the country.

"The government of Pakistan had promised to restore Hari Singh Nalwa’s Haveli but it wasn’t done. Now, removing of Hari Singh Nalwa statue is yet another way of diminishing Sikh history and legacy. We condemn this in strong words & demand restoration of the statue," Sirsa said in a tweet.

Hari Singh Nalwa, who was the Commander-in-Chief of the Sikh Khalsa Army, played a major role in the establishment of Ranjit Singh's empire and its conquests. He has commanded or participated in at least twenty major and historic wars. The most notable of these were the battles of Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar, and Jamrud in which Hari Singh Nalwa commanded and won.

Notably, there have been numerous incidents in Pakistan where religious temples and statues are destroyed or vandalized by radical Islamists, and the government takes no steps towards such attacks. In addition to this, the sufferings of religious minorities in Pakistan continue to persist as there have been repeated incidents of violence against the minorities, abduction of girls from the minority community, forceful conversions, and vandalism of religious institutions.

