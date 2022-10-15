Still Absconding, Nawaz Sharif Pipes Up In Alarm Over Biden's 'Pak Most Dangerous' Comment

Amid the war of words between the United States and Pakistan regarding Islamabad's nuclear program, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has shown his discontent with US President Joe Biden's statement which labelled Pakistan "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world holding "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

Taking to his Twitter, Sharif who was ousted from Pakistan in July 2017 on corruption charges, stated Pakistan's nuclear program will in no way be a threat to any country.

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states,



…1/2 — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) October 15, 2022

Ironical to his administration’s 2016 stance, Sharif stated, “Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states, Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity."

…Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity.



2/2 — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) October 15, 2022

Recently, speaking at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles, US President Joe Biden made remarks which have irked Islamabad.

However in 2016, under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the country’s Defense Minister Khwaja Asif asserted several times that Pakistan would use a tactical nuclear warhead against India in case of war. The statements prompted the US to instruct Islamabad to damp down on its nuclear program and work on eradicating the problem of terrorism, which Islamabad sponsors to wage a proxy war in Kashmir.

Concerning the corruption case against him, Sharif was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on November 4 on medical grounds for a duration of four weeks. Subsequently, Sharif fled to London on November 19 in an air ambulance. In February 2020, the Pakistan government declared him an 'absconder' for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical reports regarding his treatment in London.

Moreover, Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister made similar remarks while addressing the 'Kashmir Hour' rally in August 2019. "The world should know that when two nuclear countries face off, the whole world will be harmed,” he said.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Railway Minister under Ex-PM Imran Khan’s leadership, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in August 2020 claimed that the country was capable of targeting India with a precision nuclear bomb in a war-like scenario.

Pakistan has had an extensive history of issuing nuclear threats against India while interfering with Delhi’s internal matters. Other instances where Pakistan had threatened a nuclear strike against the nation were following the abrogation of Article 370 in India’s erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and, after the announcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the government of India in 2019.