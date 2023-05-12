'Such scenes Were Not Witnessed Since The Fall Of Dhaka': Pakistan PM On Violent Protests

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned civil unrest as violent protests flared across Pakistan on the detention of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan. "Such scenes were not witnessed since the fall of Dhaka during 1971," Sharif said. He was referring to Bangladesh's liberation on Dec 16, 1971, when the Pakistani troops laid down their arms and surrendered for the secession of East Pakistan. 1971 is labelled as the "darkest day" in the history of Pakistan.

Sharif, during the May 12 cabinet address, noted that such scenes of the violence wreaked by the PTI activists were not witnessed even during the death of former Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto. Sharif said no one “moved towards military installations” even then.

Pakistan witnessed the worst political crisis and rioting in 2009 as Pakistan's opposition leader Benazir Bhutto, accompanied by her husband, Asif Ali Zardari, was shot dead by an assassin. Within minutes of her assassination, protesters launched a burning campaign and demonstrated with the posters of the then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf demanding his ouster. They pelted stones at the police headquarters and checkpoints, ransacked banks, blocked intersections, and set public infrastructure and vehicles ablaze.

Musharraf later appeared on Pakistan's national TV to declare that the terrorists were responsible for Bhutto's death. Dozens of police officers and civilians were wounded and killed during the unrest.

Shehbaz Sharif labels attack on powerful military as 'terrorism'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif downplayed the past incidents of rioting and claimed that the current arson and rioting situation was never witnessed in his country before. He went on to label the attack on the country's powerful military as "terrorism." “The attacks on army installations, there can be no greater terrorism in the country,” Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif said, lambasting protesters for breaching compounds of Army Corps Commander's residences. They, he asserted, disrespected the martyrs by such acts that were never even committed by "our enemies".

Sharif berated the Supreme Court's decision of granting bail to his political rival, resorting to the harshest criticism. "If you keep favouring this ladla then you should also release all the dacoits," he said, taking a swipe at the country's judiciary in favour of the military establishment. He stressed that the top court has displayed "such double standards" that have caused the death of justice in Pakistan. “No one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him," the latter was referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who was arrested by Pakistan's anti-graft body in a land-related corruption case.