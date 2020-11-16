'Survived 3 Attacks': Pakistan's Motormouth Minister Fearmongers Over RAW; Warns Pak Netas

Pakistan's motormouth Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Saturday claimed that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) can attempt to target prominent politicians in the country. He warned the politicians of the possible terror attacks in the country "sponsored by India," advising them to be careful with their security.

'I faced three suicide attacks in the past'

“Today’s press briefing by the ISPR DG and the foreign minister has revealed India’s plans of damaging our country through terror attacks for which some groups have been constituted. India is doing this since it knows that it cannot compete with our armed forces at the border, Line of Control (LoC),” Rashid told Pakistani journalists at a press conference on Saturday.

"RAW can target prominent politicians in Pakistan." Is Sheikh Rasheed an official spox for RAW now? pic.twitter.com/Z2h5Ily9Rx — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 15, 2020

“So I ask the politicians to take care of their life by having adequate security. Since I also faced three suicide attacks in the past, I think that our politicians’ life may be in danger due to Indian intelligence agency — Research and Analysis Wing (RAW),” the Dawn quoted him as saying. About the illegal elections in the Indian territory of Gilgit Baltistan, he believed that the PTI would form a government there.

India's hard-hitting response to Pakistan

After Pakistan's comments, India on Sunday mounted a hard-hitting attack on Islamabad for accusing it of involvement in some of the terror strikes in that country and said the 'so-called claims of proof' were figments of imagination and have no credibility.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan's "desperate attempt" will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics and that "concocting" documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Islamabad of its "sponsorship" of terrorism.

"This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination," Srivastava said in response to media queries on the allegations. "This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership," he said.

Srivastava described the press conference as an attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures and to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)