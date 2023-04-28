Swat Becomes A Terror Target Again, Pak Authorities Asked To Take Action

After a brief moment of peace, Pakistan's Swat district has again been in the news as it has become the hub of terrorism, foreshadowing what might perhaps be the darkest era of Pakistan. In February 2023, a boat crashed near an Italian coastal town which killed 60 people including a good number of Pakistan nationals. The boat had taken a treacherous route and carried both smugglers and migrants packed tightly with few food supplies and no toilet facilities, reported ANI.

The on-board Pakistani passengers tried their luck and paid $10,000 per adult and $ 4,500 per child either to be detained by the authorities or added to the dump of human carcasses along the coast. The people of Pakistan have been disturbed by the security issues that would rather sit at street corners selling trinkets, according to ANI reports. Further, the Pakistanis are ready to go to Italy rather than spending one more day in uncertainty because of the violence and conflict; the most recent victim of which is the Swat Valley.

Terror attack in Swat, Pakistan

On the evening of April 24, Pakistan witnessed two horrible explosions at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Police station, in the Kabal area of Swat, Khyber-Paktunkhwa (KPK). Three buildings collapsed and 17 people including 12 policemen and three civilians have been killed and 63 people have been injured. Initially, it was described as a suicide attack by PM Shahbaz Sharif, however, later found that it was an outcome of some mortar in the ammunition depot. At the time of the attack, Pakistan security was questioned, Did the senior police and intelligence officials change the statement to save face globally?

The surge in security issues in Swat have had forced the people to come onto the streets for a year now where they have been demanding the Pakistan Authorities address the violent activities. Later, one of the jihadi groups, Tehreeke-Jihad Pakistan took responsibility for the attack and its spokesperson, Mullah Qasim revealed that his group had support from army personnel in the incident. According to Mullah Qasim, military personnel detonated explosives at the police station and laid down his life, reported ANI. After the Swat attack, the interior minister asserted: "The scourge of terrorism will be uprooted soon." But statements like these and calling the slain police officials Martyrs, without taking strict actions against terrorism hold no meaning.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) voiced their concerns over the political and economic unrest of last year, both of which have had a significant influence on the human rights situation. The condition in Pakistan has been highlighted in its flagship annual report State of Human Rights in 2022, which has been released earlier this week. The research observed that the current and previous governments both disregarded the authority of Parliament and that disputes between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches weakened institutional confidence. According to the report, sedition laws from the colonial era have been weaponised to suppress dissent and political victimisation persisted throughout the year.



