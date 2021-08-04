T S Tirumurti Puts Onus On Pak To Create Hostile-free Environment And Normalise Ties

India on Tuesday stressed that it aims to establish normalisation of ties with neighbouring Pakistan like all its regional allies and partners but in an atmosphere free from violence and terror. In his statement to the UN, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti clarified that while India strives to maintain peaceful bilateral relations, the environment of hostility, terrorism, instability, security issues are fostered by the neighbouring nation which are deeply contradictory interests for the Republic of India.

"Pakistan should take credible and verifiable action not to allow any territory under their control to be used for cross border terrorism against India," India's Permanent Representative to United Nations (UN) Tirumurti said. Furthermore, he asserted, that for the political process of stabilization of ties under a peaceful environment, the Southeast Asian neighbour must have a strong stake in ‘anti-terrorism policies imperative to India.

“Issues between two countries should be resolved in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence and the onus is on Pakistan to create such an environment,” the Indian diplomat said in his statement obtained by Asian News International. He reiterated, “India wants to keep a spotlight on counter-terrorism,” indicative that the resolution to the conundrum of thwarted relations is hampered by the two countries’ conflicting interests.

India assumes UNSC presidency for August

India, earlier on Sunday, assumed the rotational presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August. Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram told a conference that Pak will be "watchful" during New Delhi's spell at the forum as it took over the presidency from France. “Pakistan hopes India will abide by relevant rules and norms governing the conduct of Security Council presidency,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in his guileful remarks as India prepared to organize at least three high-level meetings focused on maritime security, counter-terrorism and promotion of multilateralism, as per the diplomatic sources.

At the forum, TS Tirumurti expressed gratitude to France’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council during the month of July. And now, as India begins its eighth tenure in the UNSC, Tirumurti will schedule a hybrid presser in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of tasks and responsibilities for the month.