'Taliban Militants Operate From Pakistan Soil': Imran Khan's PTI Party Spox To Republic

In a major confession made by the Imran Khan government on Saturday, PTI Spokesperson Abdul Samad Yacoob admitted on live television that Taliban militants operate from Pakistan soil.

Participating in a primetime debate with Republic Media Network's Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Yacoob, the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf revealed that militants from Afghanistan often enter cross borders and operate from Waziristan.

"The Afghan-Pakistan border is always vulnerable whenever it comes to terrorism. Militants from Afghanistan sometimes cross the Pakistan border and operate from our Waziristan province," said Yacoob.

The PTI leader was responding to the recent drone attacks carried out by the US military against ISIS-K targets in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan, near the Pak border. The airstrike was in retaliation to the twin blasts that took place at the Kabul airport killing 13 US service members and over 160 Afghans.

When asked what he thought of the US attacks being carried out so close to home, Yacoob replied saying it was due to the 'complexity' of border areas. "It is a reality that Talibani militants enter Pakistan. The Taliban chief was killed in Pakistan too. All this is a result of complex border areas," he reasoned.

Notably, Pakistan has been outrightly blamed for extending support to Taliban terrorists and even nurtured a safe haven for the insurgent groups and their factions. While the Taliban, with the aid of the Pakistani Army, intensified attacks in Afghanistan before gaining control of the country, PM Imran Khan-led regime has not shied away from acknowledging the terror organization as Afghanistan's legitimate government. In addition to this, Afghanistan's new rulers - the Taliban on Thursday, asserted that Pakistan is like their 'second home'.

ISIS-K & Taliban

It is pertinent to mention that ISIS, which took the responsibility for the Kabul airport bombings, majorly recruits from Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are all sheltered by Pakistan. However, Pakistan has time and again tried to wash its hands off culpability for the terrorist groups while allowing them to operate freely from its soil.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that leaders of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad held a meeting with Taliban leaders in Kandahar in the third week of August, seeking their support for 'India-centric operations'. Indian security and intelligence agencies, after learning of the meeting between JeM-Taliban, have been put on high alert, as the movement of the terrorists across the border areas is being anticipated.

IMAGE CREDITS: REPUBLIC/AP