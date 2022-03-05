Taliban Official Says Pakistan Donates Inedible Wheat To Afghanistan, Praises Indian Goods

Amid the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a Taliban official has recently condemned Pakistan for providing low-quality wheat while complimenting the quality of wheat donated by India. In social media, video footage has started to circulate which features the Taliban official talking about the poor quality of Pakistani wheat. This claim has led to debates on Twitter.

Further, this report has also highlighted by an Afghan journalist named Abdulhaq Omeri who has tweeted the video with the caption, "Wheat donated by Pakistan is not edible: Taliban Official."

In addition to this, on Twitter, Afghans were spotted praising India for the good quality of wheat, ANI reported. Hamdullah Arbab tweeted, “Thank you India for your continued support to the Afghan people. Our Public to public-friendly relations will be forever. Jai Hind."

While, another Twitter user, Najib Farhodis wrote "Wheat donated by Pakistan to Afghanistan All Pakistani wheat is worn out and spoiled that cannot be used.”

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the Taliban official who voiced these statements about Pakistani wheat's poor quality was fired from his position.

India started supplying wheat to the Afghan people

India has started supplying wheat to the Afghan people as humanitarian assistance last month. After striking an agreement with Pakistan to let the supplies go through the shared border, Indian officials shipped tons of wheat to Afghanistan to assist alleviate dire food shortages. According to a statement from India's foreign ministry, 50 trucks filled to the brim with roughly 2,500 tons of wheat provided by India began arriving in Pakistan, AP reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the second convoy of India's humanitarian aid, containing 2000 metric tonnes of wheat, departed Attari, Amritsar on Thursday for Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Donating wheat as a part of humanitarian aid is India's 50,000 metric tons of wheat pledge to the Afghan people, which will be distributed by the United Nation's World Food Program. In a tweet, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "India is committed to its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan."

