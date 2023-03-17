'Talk To Imran Khan': PTI's Punjab Chief Asks Pak President Arif Alvi To Avoid 'bloodshed'

Yasmin Rashid, the president of the PTI in Punjab, is clearly heard asking Arif Alvi, the president of Pakistan, to persuade Imran Khan to give in for the time being in order to prevent anticipated bloodshed and the probable postponement of elections, according to a purported audio leak involving Yasmin Rashid and Arif Alvi, reported Nation.com.

According to the viral audio, PTI Punjab President Yasmin Rashid told Pakistan’s President, "Sir, the situation has worsened here. Our workers have started throwing petrol bombs. I think you need to talk to somebody before there is bloodshed”, Nation.com reported.

Initially, Arif Alvi, during the conversation, seems to be ignorant as he tells Yasmin that he did not get her point. “I don’t really understand what you are saying”, he says. After this, Yasmin Rashid explains the whole situation in detail and suggests an action for President Alvi to take before it is too late.

Yasmin said, "As per the existing situation, some people from the police and some people our workers will die. The situation will deteriorate to the extent that elections will be postponed…which we had wanted. I think what you need to do is, tell him… I think the best thing to do is to give in and fight another day. This is what I think is better because they (Govt) will not back off." She further added that this is what she thought was better in the existing situation and was leaving the rest to him.

The PTI (Punjab) president Yasmin further said that, "Rangers were there, and the party workers were firing petrol bombs. Their water cannon has been set on fire." In the audio leak, Yasmin further said that she was intentionally sitting outside now for the first time because she had to call people and talk to them.

Replying to Yasmin, Alvi reportedly said, "Let me consult with Asad Umar (PTI Member of Parliament), what he says about it." Yasmin further said that she had already talked to Asad Umar who had advised her not to talk to Imran Khan about it. "He (Asad Umar) is also sitting outside and says you need not talk to him (Imran Khan)”.

Further, Yasmin asked President Alvi to talk to Shah Mahmood Qureshi as well. “You please also talk to Shah (Shah Mahmood Qureshi), he is sitting inside with Imran Khan”.

In another purported audio, Yasmin Rashid was heard talking to former Federal Minister Brig. Ejaz Shah conveying Imran Khan’s message about bringing more people to Zaman Park. Yasmin Rashid tells Ejaz Shah that he should ask the Ex-MNAs, MPAs and ticket holders to come to Zaman Park along with people.