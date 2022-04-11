Last Updated:

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': Pakistan Minister Invokes Bollywood Dialogue To Defend Imran Khan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's obsession with India became evident as he recalled Sunny Deol's most celebrated dialogue "tarikh pe tarikh" from 'Damini' (1993).

Written By
Gloria Methri
Pakistan Shah Mahmood, Imran Khan

Image: PTV/AP


Amid the PTI government's hectic efforts to avoid the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the Pakistan National Assembly witnessed a light moment on Saturday, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invoking a Bollywood dialogue in his Parliament speech.

The Pakistani leader's obsession with India became evident as he recalled Sunny Deol's most celebrated dialogue "tarikh pe tarikh" from 'Damini' (1993).

Qureshi, while defending his government against the no-confidence vote on April 9, accused the Opposition of indulging in horse-trading to buying legislators to destabilize the government.

Referring to the complaints made to the Election Commission about the same, he claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) submitted proof, but the poll panel kept giving dates after dates (tarikh pe tarikh), and the judgment was reserved.

"We went to the poll panel against horse-trading by the Opposition. We submitted video proofs to the Election Commission. For a whole year, PTI knocked on the doors of the EC. Lekin Tarikh par tarikh padti rakhi. (But all we got was dates after dates)," said Qureshi in the National Assembly.

Qureshi claimed that the "horsetrading of MNAs" ultimately led to many allies joining ranks with the Opposition and putting the elected government in minority.

Watch the video:

The Foreign Minister's mention of Sunny Deol's dialogue struck a chord with many Bollywood fans in Pakistan, who took to Twitter to share the same.

The National Assembly had convened to vote on the no-confidence motion moved by the Joint Opposition against PM Imran Khan. The no-trust motion was revived by the Pakistani Supreme Court which also canceled the dissolution of the Assembly. Imran Khan was absent from the House during the proceedings.

READ | Pakistan: PTI repeats 'imported govt' narrative to discredit upcoming govt, holds rallies

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also the vice-chairman of Imran Khan's PTI, led the defense of his government in the Parliament.

Despite the PTI Government's efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the Prime Minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama.

Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

READ | Pakistan: PTI supporters raise Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan against Pak Army
READ | Pakistan: PTI to stage nationwide protest campaign on April 13 against Imran Khan's ouster
READ | Pakistan: Islamabad HC reserves order on petition over Imran Khan’s ‘secret’ letter
Tags: Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sunny Deol
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND