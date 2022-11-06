Last Updated:

Teary-eyed PTI Leader Claims 'obscene' Video Of Him, Wife Leaked; Pak FIA Calls It 'fake'

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Pakistan

Image: Twitter/@PTIOfficial


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati bursted into tears before the media on Saturday claiming that objectionable videos of him and his wife are allegedly circulating on the internet. 

In a video shared by Imran Khan's PTI, Swati said that his wife received a video of him from an unknown number. "Because the daughters and granddaughters of my country are listening, I cannot say any further."

The PTI senator stated that his daughter while crying, said that the clip featured his wife and him. He also claimed that his daughter informed him that the video was from when he and his wife had visited Quetta.

Recalling that visit, the senator said that the arrangements for the stay were made by Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani at the Supreme Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta.

However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has refuted Swati's claim that he stayed in Supreme Court Judges' Rest House at Quetta.

"It is clarified that Muhammad Azam Swati never used/stayed in Supreme Court Judges Rest House at Quetta. However, according to Special Branch, Balochistan, Azam Swati during the aforesaid visit stayed at Balochistan Judicial Academy, which is not under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," the apex court said in a statement.

FIA calls Swati's alleged video 'fake'

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has claimed that the alleged video is "fake". It stated that the clip was made using "deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the Honourable Senator".

"Initial forensic analysis revealed that the video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces. Further analysis revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop," FIA said in an official statement on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, a 14-member special committee has been formed to investigate the alleged "obscene video" case. The special committee has been asked to submit a report within 30 days.

It should be noted that Azam Swati was arrested in October for accusing Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and other state institutions of legitimising corruption in a controversial tweet.

First Published:
