Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi Released From Kot Lakhpat Jail

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was arrested by the Lahore police last week was released from the Kot Lakhpat jail early on Tuesday, public relations officers of the Punjab prisons department told Pakistan’s local broadcaster, Dawn. Rizvi was taken under detention on April 12 after his proscribed organization sparked nationwide protests asking the Imran Khan administration to expel the ambassador of France over the blasphemy of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Pakistan demanding the release of the banned TLP chief as violent confrontations broke out between the Pakistani police forces and the agitators that wounded several officers, who were unable to maintain the law and order. The TLP was then banned by Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan, as he lambasted the chief for challenging the writ of the state.

"Our govt only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence and attacking the public and law enforcers,” Pakistan’s Imran Khan told the presser. He added that his government was working with the far-right conservative organization about the anti-France protests. Unable to reach a consensus with the radical Islamist party about their expulsion demands, Pakistan’s parliament called for a vote on whether the French ambassador must be asked to leave, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a statement. He continued that the TLP had agreed to "call off its protest sit-ins from the entire country” after lengthy negotiations.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Dawn that violence begets violence, and human blood and incitement to violence was never the answer to any situation. He slammed Imran Khan, asking why has the selected government not bothered to implement the National Action Plan, or even discuss arising challenges in parliament? Furthermore, he slammed Pakistan’s government, saying that it was incapable to handle the situation.

Indecisiveness looms over Pakistan's PM

Last week, TLP’s protests turned violent as they condemned the French caricatures of the Prophet, killing at least six police officers. They held strikes across Lahore and Karachi dismantling the quiet and flouting COVID-19 protocols. The far-right group held at least eleven police officers as hostages for several hours at a mosque, urging PM Khan to meet their demand and dismiss the French envoy, as the anti-France campaign swelled.

As Pakistani leader warned in a televised address that dismissing French diplomats could obstruct Pakistan’s trade with the EU, the French embassy, last week, asked the French citizens and envoys to leave the country over the reports of violent agitation. He then banned the TLP under Section 11B(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. His administration told a press conference that Pakistan's government had "tried its best" but TLP's intentions were "very horrifying".