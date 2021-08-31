'Temporary Deployment': Pakistan Interior Min Says US Troops Will Vacate Islamabad Soon

As the U.S. military aircraft descended in Islamabad (a transit route for American & NATO forces) with dozens of U.S. troops spotted roaming at Pakistan’s airport, the country’s interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday rushed to clarify that the presence of U.S. forces in Pakistan “will not be long term.”

Ahmad issued his response long after the photos and videos of the U.S. military forces landing in Pakistan from Afghanistan circulated on social media. The Pakistani citizens questioned their Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of saying “absolutely not” to the United States.

Pakistan Prime Minister had earlier said in an interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios that he wouldn’t permit the CIA to use any of Pakistan’s military bases or its territory for the United States’ counter-terrorism missions in Afghanistan. "Absolutely not. There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not," Khan had said in his televised remarks that had earned him plaudits from his country for taking a “brave stand”.

Now as the United States Armed forces military aircraft was seen making a landing in Pakistan, the country’s interior minister in a statement to the newspaper Dawn clarified that the troops were hosted for a limited time period and that they have been issued the transit visas that ranges from three weeks to one month.

Even as Pakistan ruled out the possibility of U.S. troop deployment for future counterterrorism operations in its territory, it remains unclear as to why have the American forces landed at the country’s airport. Ahmad had claimed that “foreigners” from Afghanistan have landed in Islamabad after evacuations and their stay will be arranged in hotels.

[U.S. Forces land at Pakistan's airport.]

As the images of U.S. troops circulated on social media and caused a stir, lawmakers and citizens criticized the Imran Khan administration, speculating the return of the Musharraf era. They claimed that the U.S. forces had made a comeback in Pakistan to build a counter-terrorism infrastructure as Washington sought options after withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

In June, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had confirmed at a press briefing that America had held talks with Pakistan on the matter, categorically stressing that discussions have been “constructive”, and that the Pakistani interlocutors have ostensibly refused “to host drone bases” for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, at the time, had told reporters that Pakistan would consider its own interests, and that hosting U.S. troops and granting them basing rights on Pakistani soil “wouldn’t be advantageous.”

Reports suggest that the U.S. had made umpteen attempts to convince Islamabad to revisit its stance. It is to be noted that Pakistan PM Imran Khan, despite his reluctance, has consistently insisted on reaffirming Islamabad’s ties with the U.S., offering a “mutually beneficial relationship” and becoming a “U.S. partner in peace.”

As Pakistan’s citizens and opposition lawmakers speculated a U-turn in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign policy, many questioned the exact duration of the U.S. troops’ stay in Pakistan as well as the purpose. Pakistan press reports reveal that the U.S. soldiers will be accommodated in different hotels in Islamabad.

However, it is unknown why the soldiers haven't taken the route via Qatar back to the United States. Pakistan’s interior minister told reporters that Pakistan plays a huge role in the peace process in Afghanistan, and it will continue to fulfil its duty of national security in the region.

“No other country has rendered sacrifices for peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan. Peace and stability in Afghanistan were linked with peace and stability in Pakistan,” Ahmad was quoted saying by PTI, adding that he got assurance from the Taliban that banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will not be harboured on Afghan soil where it foments terror activities.

Taliban warned Pakistan against hosting U.S. troops

Taliban had earlier warned Islamabad and all the neighbouring countries against letting the United States Armed Forces operate bases on their soil.

The Taliban said in a statement, “We urge neighboring countries not to allow anyone to do so. If such a step is taken again, it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace. We will not remain silent in the face of such heinous and provocative acts.”

In May 2021, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific affairs, David F Helvey, had told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, "Pakistan has allowed the U.S. military to use its airspace to support its presence in Afghanistan in the past. The country has always allowed overflights and ground access to the U.S. to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan and would continue to do so.”

His remarks came as Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, told the Senate that Islamabad would not offer its military bases to the U.S.