Temporary Relief For Ex-Pak PM: Lahore Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan

A Lahore court has granted Interim bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in three cases of violence and murder, reported ANI. The PTI chief has been granted interim bail by the anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Pakistan. Imran Khan was charged in three cases relating to arson, violence against police, vandalism and Zille Shah murder, reported ANI citing a local news report. According to sources, the bail has been extended till April 13 in three terrorism cases.

On March 25, the court had granted interim bail to Khan in three terrorism cases registered against him, reported The News International. These cases have been registered against Khan at Lahore's Race Course police station under the charges of terror, aiding and abetting. Now, the PTI chairman has got temporary relief from three other cases.

Lahore HC grants interim bail to Khan

To hear the judgement from the Lahore HC, Khan entered the premises with heavy security "because the judges had made his appearance in person for the appeal for an extension of bail as a condition of his release on bail", as per the Pakistan news reports. However, Khan has been facing several cases under the anti-terror and aiding and abetting laws at the Race Course police station, Geo News reported. Further, the PTI chairman has been charged with more than 140 cases related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and blasphemy that the PMLN-led coalition government registered against him over the past 11 months, reported GeoNews. Recently, in the month of March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran Khan in the same case and ordered him to approach the relevant court in this matter. The PTI chief, who arrived at the court in person, has written a petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the probe but there is a fear of arrest by the police, as per a local news report.