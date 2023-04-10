Terror Attack In Pakistan Kills Two Police Personnel In Balochistan's Kuchlak

In Pakistan's Balochistan, two policemen have been killed and one has been injured in an attack by unknown assailants, reported Pakistan-based Dawn citing the Pakistan Police. The incident took place in the Killi Spine region of the Kuchlak district in Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday, April 10. The police officers who have been targeted in the terror attack were from the Eagle Squad who were patrolling on a motorcycle when the assailants opened fire.

After the terror attack took place, they were rushed to the hospital where two of the eagle squad police personnel succumbed to their injuries. The ones who have been killed have been identified as constables Abdul Jabbar and Jalaat Khan, reported Dawn. One of the assailants has been killed while another managed to escape from the site when police returned the fire.

Pakistan terror attacks on the policemen

While talking about the incident, Quetta DIG Ghulam Azfar Maheser said that the police personnel were targeted by terrorists. Further, he added the police personnel returned fire and killed an attacker, as per a local news report. He informed that Security personnel have started a search operation in the area to find the attackers. However, no group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.

In a separate incident, two terrorists and a Pakistan Army soldier were killed in a gunfight in the South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), reported ARY News. This news comes by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday. The gunfight between the Pakistan police and the terrorist took place on Saturday in the Razmak area of the North Waziristan district. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the killed terrorist. Further, another encounter has taken place in the general area of Karama in the South Waziristan district of Pakistan, where one terrorist was killed during the exchange of gunfire. During the exchange of fire, Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from district Hangu in the Kohat division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also killed, reported ARY News.