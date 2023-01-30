Terror Attack In Pakistan: Major Explosion At Peshawar's Mosque; 32 Dead & 147 Injured

Update: The death toll in the Peshawar mosque suicide blast has risen to 32 and at least 147 are said to be injured, as per Pakistan media reports.

At least 32 people were killed and 147 others were injured after a mega explosion rocked Peshawar city of Pakistan on Monday, January 30, security and health officials told Geo News. The blast occurred near a mosque in Peshawar while the prayers were going on.

Security officials said, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. According to the reports, death toll may rise as some of the injured people, who have been admitted to Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar, are in a critical condition.

According to Mohammad Asim, spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), the authorities have completely sealed the area and only ambulances are being allowed to enter the locality.

In the wake of the attack, the Health Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared a medical emergency following the blast. All the doctors and staff of government health facilities in Peshawar have been directed to remain on alert till further orders.

The hospital has urged citizens to donate blood for the victims

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan condemns the attack

Ex- Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has strongly condemed the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism."