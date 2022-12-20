Terror Attack In Pakistan's Balochistan, 13 Injured Amid Pak-TTP Talks

At least 13 people have been injured on December 19 after a powerful blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar city, reported Geo News.

The blast took place on a two-way road near the Umar Farooq intersection in the city, as per a police statement. Out of thirteen, 2 are said to be critically injured. The injured people have been to the Teaching Hospital and the area has been cordoned off by security forces for further investigation and to understand the reason behind this atrocity.

As per Geo News reports, recently, four police personnel have been killed and many were injured during a terrorist attack on the Bargai Police Station of Lakki Marwat area. The law and order situation in Balochistan has been fragile over the last few weeks due to the rise in terror attacks and threats in the Pakistan province especially targeting security officials as well as high-profile political personalities. In another incident, a terror attack was launched on the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound in Bannu where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, reported Geo News.

Terror attacks in Pakistan's Baloch

The surge in terror attacks in Pakistan can be witnessed amid the talks between Pakistani officials and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leadership that have been underway in Afghanistan which has been confirmed by Mohammad Ali Saif who is the spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The recent terror attack on the Chaman border which had targeted civilians was conspired by Balochistan-Afghan border officials.

Further, followed by the terror attack on Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound in Bannu and held security personnel as hostages after the attack. "We are in negotiations with the central leaders of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan," said Saif.

The talks between the two nations have been opened to resolve a stand-off with the TTP which has been holding several security personnel hostages after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the country's northwest a day earlier. Saif said that Pakistan has warned of taking strict action if these armed men do not surrender, reported Geo News. All the necessary security measures have been taken by the Pakistani authorities. Internet services are down in Bannu and roads leading to the Bannu Cantonment have been blocked by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The sources shared that the terrorists have been demanding a safe air route to Afghanistan.