Terror Attack Outside Mosque In Pakistan's Kohat Kills Two Police Officials

Two cops were killed after terrorists opened fire outside a mosque in the Tapi area of Kohat, reported The Nation. On Monday, the police personnel have been deployed for the security of a Masjid during Taraweeh prayers when the incident took place. According to the Pakistan-based Dawn, in Kohat, the bullets fired by the attackers have pierced the helmets and bulletproof vests worn by the policemen. After the attack took place, the police quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to catch the attackers, as per The Nation's report.

Several terrorist Attacks in Pakistan

This year, from January to March, several terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been reported in which 127 police officers have been killed, as per the local news report. According to one of the officials, 116 of them have been killed in January, two in February and nine in March. At least four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and some junior officers were among those who have been killed during the first quarter of 2023.

In comparison to the previous year, 36 policemen were attacked in 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 28 in 2020, and 59 in 2021, reported ANI. The number of police officials killed this year has already surpassed and is very high at 127. Notably, the number of casualties was lesser than the current figures, that is 120 in 2022. In these last couple of years, the police posts in several areas have been coming under attack with grenades and heavy weapons. One of the worst attacks on police in the current year was reported in January "when a suicide bomber detonated explosives around his vest in the mosque of the Peshawar Police Lines during the Zuhr prayers." In this particular attack, the exact death toll has reached 100 according to some senior officials. Of which 96 had died at the hospital, as per News International.