Terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s Rumoured Girlfriend Mehwish Hayat Wants To Be Pakistan's PM

Pakistani actress and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's rumoured girlfriend Mehwish Hayat dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of the country some day. During a recent interview with Geo TV, Hayat shared that she is inspired by Pakistani PM Imran Khan and would like to occupy the chair someday.

When asked if she intends to pursue a career in politics, the actor confidently replied, “InshaAllah”(god willing). Hayat, 33, said she is massively inspired by the politics of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

“I am inspired by their politics because they have brought about good changes and a paradigm shift in the way society used to think. Imran Khan was a cricketer before he took the plunge into politics. If a cricketer can become the prime minister of the country, surely actors can also become one as well,” said Hayat.

When asked if she intends to challenge incumbent PM Imran Khan, Hayat said she could definitely become a contender for the prime minister’s position.

“I don’t want to challenge him (Imran Khan) but someone is bound to take his place later on and I can also become a contender for the prime minister’s position,” she said.

It may be noted that Imran Khan is often seen as the pseudo prime minister, installed by the Pakistani Army. It is claimed that Imran Khan works as figurehead PM, acting as a marionette whose strings are controlled by the Army.

Mehwish Hayat and Dawood Ibrahim

As for Hayat’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim, it was recently reported that the dreaded gangster and UNSC-proscribed terrorist was unhappy after his romantic affair with the Pakistani actor become public. The rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds Hayat was awarded Pakistan’s civilian honour of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019. She is 27 years younger than Dawood Ibrahim.

It was alleged that the underworld don was attracted to Mehwish Hayat after he saw her an item song. He then contacted the actor and reportedly helped her in bagging big projects. It was initially speculated that an influential person from Karachi who has good ties with the Tehreek-e-Insaf party helped Hayat gain swift success in the Pakistani film industry. Later, it was revealed that the man was none other than Dawood Ibrahim, who also has a firm hold over the film industry and has good relations with many director-producers in Pakistan.

Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted criminal in India and is one of the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts in which 257 people were killed and more than 1,400 were injured, after a series of 12 blasts in different parts of the city.