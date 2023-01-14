Terrorists Attack Police Station In Pakistan's Peshawar; 3 Personnel Including DSP Killed

At least three Pakistani police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer, were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar, according to Pakistan media reports.

On the intervening night of January 13 and 14, the terrorists ambushed the Sarband police station in Peshawar with hand grenades and sniper guns, killing DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain and his two guards, according to Pakistan's Geo News. Kashif Aftab Abbasi, senior superintendent of police operations, confirmed that the Sarband police station was attacked with grenades and sniper rifles equipped with night vision thermal goggles, the news agency reported.

Bad morning with a tragic news. Militants attack on Sarban Police Station in Peshawar late night. DSP Sardar Hussain, constable Irshad & constable Jehanzaib Khan embraced shahadat. The militants seem to have been equipped with night vision; Police sources confirmed pic.twitter.com/Q4pqviHUsI — Umar Khattak  (@iUmarKhattak) January 14, 2023

Abbasi said that at least 12 police personnel were present at the police station when six to eight terrorists attacked it, The News said in a report. SSP Operations further added that five grenades were lobbed into the premises of Sarband police station, of which four were neutralised while one blew up. After the terror incident was reported, police contingents gathered on the scene and the whole area was cordoned off, the report said.

According to The News report, police officials said that the terrorists managed to flee after the attack and that they would launch a search operation during the daytime to track the attackers. The report added that DSP Hussain and his two gunmen died on the spot after receiving fatal gunshots in the terror attack.