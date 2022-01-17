Texas Synagogue Attack Brings Pakistan Back Under Terror Scanner In US

After the Texas hostage situation wherein a man was shot dead by an FBI team, Pakistan has once again come under the scanner when it comes to terrorism. This comes after a lone attacker took hostages in a synagogue and demanded the release of jailed Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, also known as "Lady al-Qaeda". Siddiqui is serving an 86-year sentence on terrorism related charges.

However, Islamabad has repeatedly demanded that the United States should free Siddiqui, who is known in Pakistan and the extremist circles on its soil. Siddiqui is currently incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Carswell. The FBI stated that the attacker, Malik Akram, a British national was responsible for the Texas synagogue incident, which has been termed as a terror incident.

''British national, Malik Akram was responsible for Texas synagogue incident that is termed as a terror incident. Malik, now dead, wanted the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist currently in a US jail," the FBI stated

In addition, an analysis by the American Enterprise Institute has also called out the "deep-rooted terrorism in Pakistan". The analysis explictly states that Pakistan’s president, prime minister, and foreign minister had also raked up her case and urged the United States to release her. Moreover, it added that terrorist organisations like al-Qaeda or the Islamic State (IS) are filled with citizens of other countries whose governments have denounced them.

However, Aafia Siddiqui is different as Pakistani officials at all levels of government endorse her and treat her like a “hero”. It is to mention that the Pakistani prime minister at the time, Yousuf Raza Gilani, called her the “daughter of the nation” and vowed to campaign for her release from jail. The analysis also remarked that many in Pakistan will now celebrate her "brother" or, at the very least, excuse his actions.

US: Texas synagogue attack

A lone gunman attacked the synagogue when Shabbat morning service was being carried on a Facebook Livestream video. A part of the incident was captured on Livestream, but soon it was removed from social media. The attacker was heard taking the name of Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is popular by the name "Lady al-Qaeda".

Initially, the gunman, who was carrying explosives and an automatic weapon, took four people hostage, including the rabbi of the synagogue. However, six hours later the attacker released one hostage unharmed. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hostage Rescue Team managed to storm the synagogue and free the three other hostages. In return for the hostages, the gunman wanted the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in 2010 by a New York City federal court of attempting to kill US military personnel. Currently, the Pakistani terrorist, Siddiqui is serving an 86-year prison sentence at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, Texas.