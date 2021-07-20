'That's Why I Left': Imran Khan's Ex-wife Jemima Slams Maryam Nawaz In Anti-semitic Row

Cementing the notion that politics can be a dirty tit-for-tat exchange, recently, Pakistan Opposition leader and Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) VP, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PM Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith locked horns in a spiteful exchange on Twitter.

Jemima Goldsmith lambasted Maryam's anti-semitic remarks alleging Imran Khan's kids were being raised "raised in the lap of Jews", mentioning the Goldsmiths. Taking to Twitter, Jemima Goldsmith penned her thoughts and mentioned that even after over a decade of relocating from Pakistan, the anti-semitic attacks continue. She elucidated on her indignation and mentioned political attacks that slur against her offsprings' Jewish heredity even in the 21st century.

My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced ⁦@MaryamNSharif⁩ today.

I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues https://t.co/TGjUxfT1gC — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 19, 2021

The PML-N Leader then retaliated to Jemima Goldsmith's tweet and pulled no punches. Taking to the same platform, Maryam wrote, "I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame."

I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame. https://t.co/DxoUqwjoTn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 20, 2021

Mariam Nawaz takes low jibe at PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith

This specific vendetta between the Pakistani leaders started after PM Khan while addressing a political rally referred to former PM Nawaz Sharif who, after his arrest and incarceration in a corruption case, had gone to UK in 2019 for treatment, didn't return, and was recently seen attending his grandson's polo match.

Referring to this photo, Imran Khan remarked, "The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson's polo match. Common man cannot play polo. You need a lot of money to keep a horse. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It's your money."

Following the attack, Nawaz Sharif's daughter launched her anti-semitic invective comment at PM Khan's clan at a rally.