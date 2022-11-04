'There Was A Plan To Kill Me': Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan In 1st Address After Assassination Bid

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, in his first address from the hospital after suffering bullet injuries, on Friday claimed that there was a plan to assassinate him and he had an idea about the looming danger beforehand.

"I knew that there was a plan to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat," Khan said in an address from Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Khan said that it was decided by four people within closed doors to have him killed. "I made a video in case I die so everyone comes to know," he added.

'I was hit by four bullets,' says Imran Khan

"I was hit by 4 bullets," Khan said. Dr. Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said x-rays of Khan's right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured. "In this scan, the line you see on the right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it," Sultan said.

Imran Khan (70), suffered a bullet injury on the leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

PTI chief lambasts coalition govt

On his government's ouster through a motion of no-confidence, Khan said the government could have never lost the no-trust motion but alleged that the coalition "used the money to become successful." "People voted for me because they were fed up with them (previous governments) but the establishment decides that the time has now come to change and brings them back," Khan said.

He also claimed that accusations levelled against him in the Toshakhana (government treasury) case are baseless as all the records are available in the Toshakhana.

Moreover, Khan alleged that country's Election Commission was involved with the present government to sideline his party. "Election Commission is the slave of Sharif," Khan said adding, "I have come from among the common people. My party wasn't made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years."