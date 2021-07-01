Thousands Of Expats Protest Outside Islamabad Center; Demand Non-Chinese Vaccines

Massive protests erupted outside a COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Islamabad after thousands of Pakistani citizens gathered to demand COVID-19 vaccines from the Imran Khan-led government. The protests were staged largely by expatriate workers who said that they were desperate to get vaccinated so that they could go back to work in Saudi Arabia. According to the workers, apart from the Islamabad vaccination center, there were no other COVID-9 vaccination centers in operation in Pakistan.

"The people are sleeping in parks for the last three days. If our demand will not be fulfilled, we will be violent and block the main road and even go on strike. Vaccination centers are closed in the whole country and only centers in Islamabad are providing vaccines. We have hired cars worth Rs 10,000 and come here for this," said Mohammad Sarwar, a resident of Pakistan's Narowal.

Expats demand non-Chinese vaccines

Saudi Arabia has still not opened direct travel with Pakistan but permits travelers to enter the country without quarantine if they have taken a Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or a Johnson and Johnson COVID shot. If a traveler has not been vaccinated using these vaccines, they have to quarantine at a cost.

The expatriate workers have argued that with direct travel already halted between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the cost of travel for them was already expensive. On top of this, if they were not vaccinated using a Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or other approved vaccines, the cost of quarantine for them would be beyond reach.

"There are people who want to travel overseas. They have come from far-off places and hired cars. Some people are waiting for days in the queue to get vaccinated, but they are unable to get inoculated," said another local.

Pakistan's reliance on Chinese vaccine backfires?

It is important to note that Pakistan has, by and large, shunned procuring globally-approved vaccines and has turned to all-weather friend China for Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, and Sinovac vaccines. Apart from the donations by China, it has also announced the launch of a Coronavirus vaccine named 'PakVac' which will be manufactured in Pakistan with the assistance of the Communist country.

Questions have been raised over the efficacy of the Chinese vaccines after Seychelles which vaccinated its citizens with Sinopharm reported a surge in COVID-19 infections among the fully vaccinated citizens. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain which also used Chinese vaccines in their vaccination drives were reported to be mulling a third dose owing to the alleged inefficiency of the first two doses.

