Thousands Protest Against Soaring Terrorism In Pakistan's Swat Valley; Imran Blames PM

Amid a series of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's tribal regions, the residents of Swat valley took to the streets again as a mark of protest against the incumbent government on Friday. According to multiple Pakistani media reports, Swat-- the 15th-largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province-- has witnessed several attacks on civilians in the past few months, including the recent attack on a school van wherein the driver was killed and two students were seriously injured. As per the report of Dawn, more than a thousand people joined the protest and demanded peace in the region.

The report said that the protest was organised by a local organisation-- Swat Qaumi Jirga-- wherein elders, youth, and children from different parts of Charbagh tehsil took part in the demonstration. The protestors were seen carrying placards inscribed with slogans seeking the restoration of peace in the valley. During the protest, they expressed concern about their safety and asserted that terrorism has returned to their valley.

Imran Khan claims Sharif failed in stopping border infiltration

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been a vocal critic of his successor Shehbaz Sharif, accused him and his government of the abrupt rise of terrorist activities in the region. During his recent speeches in Takht Bhai, Charsadda and Rawalpindi, Khan denounced the attack on the school van and said people were forced to take to the streets. According to the former PM, border control comes under the Central government and claimed that the incumbent government has failed in controlling the terrorist-related activities in the mountainous district. "Why is terrorism happening in Swat and tribal areas?" "Why are terrorists being allowed to come?", The Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

Pakistan PM accuses Khan govt of 56% rise in terrorist activities in 2021

Earlier in June this year, Sharif lambasted his predecessor Imran Khan for not implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) during his tenure and said this resulted in the abrupt increase in terror activities in the country. He said that his government has been assessing the situation since the very first day of taking the oath and assured the countrymen to restore NAP at the earliest. The acknowledgement from the Pakistan Prime Minister came in the backdrop of a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) that claimed the country witnessed a 56% surge in terror activities in the past year. As per the report, militants carried out 294 attacks, killing 388 people and wounding another 606 in 2021.