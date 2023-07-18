Threats To Pakistani Hindus Over Seema Haider Saga Raised In Sindh Assembly: WATCH

The love saga of Seema Haider dominated Pakistan’s Sindh Assembly as lawmakers addressed the recent attacks on the Hindu temples in the country. The legislators belonging to the Hindu community expressed their concerns over the security of these places of worship in Pakistan. The attacks are considered as a response to the marriage of Pakistani woman Seema Haider to a man in India. The Pakistani woman met the man on a mobile game called PubG and fled from Pakistan along with her children to marry him.

This led to a strong reaction from across the country and Hindu temples around Pakistan were ransacked raising security concerns. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the legislators belonging to Hindu community urged the “dacoits” to not target the temples since the minority community in Pakistan has nothing to do with Seema Haider’s marriage. The Islamic nation has been accused of conducting atrocities against minority groups in the country. Cases of attacks against another minority group, the Ahmadiyaas have now become more frequent.

'What message is being given to the minorities in Pakistan?' Legislator asks

According to Dawn, the issue was raised in the Sindh Assembly by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Mangla Sharma during an address at the point of order session. Sharma insisted that the Hindu community in Pakistan are afraid after a rocket was fired at a temple in the Ghauspur area of district Kashmore. While the rocket did not explode, she insisted that the incident has sent waves of terror among the Hindus residing in the country. She also pointed out how a seven-year-old boy was kidnapped in Kandhkot two days ago. “What message is being given to the minority community,” she asked the assembly.

In response to this assertion, Minority Affairs Minister Giyan Chand Israni made it clear that the security for Hindu temples has been beefed up across the province. Israni further noted that the Dacoits have threatened to conduct more such attacks on the temple. “I appeal to them to refrain from doing so as the Hindu community has nothing to do with Seema’s marriage with an Indian man,” he added.

Hindus held hostage

Meanwhile, the cross-border lovers have gone into hiding after receiving threats from the religious zealots. However, the situation of the Hindu community in Pakistan continues to remain deplorable. Earlier this week, it was reported that around 30 Hindus in Pakistan were held hostage by armed gangs over this love saga. This included multiple women and children belonging to the Kashmore and Ghotki districts in Sindh province. "We have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons. The Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas," the Pakistan Human Rights Commission tweeted, urging the government to take action over the issue.