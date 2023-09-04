Three Pakistan Navy Personnel Killed In Helicopter Crash In Balochistan's Gwadar

In an incident during a routine training exercise, two officers and a soldier from the Pakistan Navy lost their lives as a navy helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction. The incident occurred in the coastal city of Gwadar, Balochistan. A spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy confirmed this event in a statement issued on Monday.

The Pak Navy spokesperson stated that an immediate inquiry into the incident has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash. "As a result of the crash, two officers and one sailor of the Pakistan Navy embraced martyrdom," the spokesperson conveyed solemnly, reaffirming the Pak Navy's commitment to a thorough investigation.

#BREAKING | A helicopter of the Pakistan Navy crashed in Gwadar; two officers lost their lives. The investigation has been ordered. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.



As news of the tragedy spread, condolences and expressions of sorrow began to pour in from government leaders and politicians alike, reported GeoTV.

Pakistan Caretaker PM Anwar-ul-Haq Mourns loss

Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed deep grief over the loss of the individuals and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the navymen.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi, in a message of condolences, conveyed his grief with the families of the soldiers. He also paid tribute to the dedicated service these individuals had rendered to the nation and offered prayers for their souls.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow over the incident.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti offered his condolence for the high-ranking navy officers and personnel who lost their lives.