Toshakhana Case: Major Relief For Imran Khan As IHC Declares The Case 'inadmissible'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received a major relief after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the sessions court verdict in the Toshakhana case as “Null and Void”. On Tuesday, the IHC rejected the decision of the trial court which rejected a petition made by the PTI chief in the infamous case. Khan’s petition was seeking to have the Toshkhana case declared inadmissible. In the Tuesday session Chief Justice Amir Farooq of the IHC pronounced the verdict on the petition which was originally reserved on June 23, Geo TV reported.

After announcing the decision as “null and void”, the judges at the IHC returned the matter to the trial court and ordered that the court should reconsider Khan’s petition. "The trial court should decide on the PTI chairman's plea in the Toshakhana case in 7 days," the IHC ruled. In the petition, the PTI chief objected to filing a complaint after a specified period.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, Geo TV reported. At that time, the Judge rejected the PTI Chief’s objections about the admissibility of the case. After the judgment, the PTI chief then went on to approach the IHC, which put a stay on the case till June 8. On June 23, after the hearing was resumed Justice Aamer resumed the verdict on the petition all over again. The judge ruled that the matter will be looked into after Eid ul Adha. In the Tuesday hearing the IHC ruled that the trial court’s decision had left an important legal issue “unresolved”, the high court then went on to insist that the trial court should listen to the argument of Khan’s counsel again and then formulate the decisions, Geo TV reported.

What is the Toshakhana Case?

Before understanding the case, it is important to know the meaning of the word “Toshakahana”. Toshakhana is a Persian word meaning “treasure house”. Under the rules of the governing “Toshakhana,” government officials can keep gifts if they cost below the prescribed limit. The official must pay a reduced fee to the government for items that are extravagant and above the limit.

The case alleged that the 70-year-old-cricketer turned politician purchased the gift he was given as Prime Minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market at an exponential profit. The PTI chief was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts that are worth more than PKR 140 million. One of the gifts included expensive watches gifted by the British royal family. It was alleged that Khan’s aides sold the watches in Dubai. In light of all this, the Election Commission of Pakistan ordered that Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution. However, the former Prime Minister continues to maintain his innocence in the case.