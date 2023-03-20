Toshakhana Case: Pakistan's Anti-corruption Watchdog Summons Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog on Monday summoned Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case, a day after police registered a terrorism case against the ousted premier and over a dozen leaders of his party for indulging in vandalism and creating unrest outside the judicial complex here. Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday when Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case.

However, due to the violence outside the judicial complex, the judge allowed Khan to return home after signing a register.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived at Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore and issued notice to Bushra, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

She was summoned on Tuesday, the report said.

Earlier, the NAB summoned Khan and his wife to their Rawalpindi office on March 9 to question them on the Toshakhana case.

The hearing in the Toshakhana case was adjourned till March 30 as the judge observed that the situation was not conducive for holding the hearing.

Khan, 70, the former prime minister, has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

He was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing details of the sales.

The election body later filed a complaint with the district court to punish him, under criminal laws, for selling the gifts he had received as prime minister of the country.

Khan has vehemently denied those charges.

Lahore Police on Sunday booked Khan and over 1,000 PTI workers under terrorism charges.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, he has been demanding early elections to remove what he termed an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year tenure.