Troops Deployed Outside Islamabad High Court Ahead Of Imran Khan's Bail Plea Hearing

Pakistan's Islamabad Civil Line region was packed with military vehicles and personnel on Friday ahead of embattled PTI leader Imran Khan's highly anticipated speech to his supporters which he will deliver after hearing of his anticipatory bail plea in Islamabad High Court. Heavy security has been deployed in the region to ensure that violence doesn't break out after the court's decision.

Amidst this, Islamabad Former Governor Shah Farman has urged PTI workers to hold a peaceful rally and not resort to vandalism or violence. Earlier on Friday, the Islamabad High Court ordered the suspension of proceedings in Khan's Toshakhana case. The development comes just a day after the erstwhile PM was released from custody at the behest of the Supreme Court, which said that his arrest earlier this week was unlawful.

A heavy contingent of police & Rangers has been deployed outside Islamabad High Court on the appearance #imran_Khan . Yesterday Supreme Court Of Pakistan declares Imran Khan arrest illegal.#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/I1vlG8jxPl — Shaina bhatti (@Shainabhatti2) May 12, 2023

اسلام آباد کی مناظر سابق گورنر شاہ فرمان کا پی ٹی آئی کارکنان کو پرامن احتجاج ریکارڈ کرانے اور قانون کو کسی صورت ہاتھ میں نہ لینے کی ہدایتpic.twitter.com/cbCBf00tpg — PTI Peshawar (@PTIPeshawar) May 12, 2023

ریڈ زون میں فوج تعینات ہے ۔



فوج کے دستوں کا گشت جاری ہے۔



اسلام آباد کے امن عامہ پر کوئی سمجھوتہ نہیں کیا جائے گا۔



اسلام آباد میں حالات معمول کے مطابق ہیں۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023

Pak SC orders Imran Khan's release

"The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against petitioner is invalid and unlawful," it said in the written order issued late Thursday.

Khan's release is being celebrated widely among PTI leaders and supporters. But the jubilation juxtaposes with the backlash from PML-N leaders, who have said that the apex court's decision represents the judiciary's "double standards". "You all saw how PTI leaders incited violence and gave orders for attacks on Imran Khan's directives. But the impression of the Supreme Court giving relief to a criminal, terrorist, and a gangster leading armed groups -- it amounts to backing a terrorist," PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said.