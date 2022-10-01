Trouble For Imran Khan As Arrest Warrant Issued Over Controversial Remark On Female Judge

Trouble mounts for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as an arrest warrant has been issued against him by a magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla police station over his controversial statements against a female judge.

According to Pakistani media, the arrest warrant is issued in the case registered on August 20 against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief for threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Speaking to Republic, PTI spokesperson Abdul Samad Yaqoob said, "The victimisation and terrorising of PTI is a norm. This case is finished and there is nothing felt in it but political victimisation is done by these stooles. We strongly condemn that."

When asked if Khan can get arrested, Yakoob said, "Certainly, it is not possible. I'm not even speculating that he can be arrested. There is no jail or police station that can arrest him. The high court will make it null and void."

'Imran Khan is nobody...': PPP leader

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nadir Gabol said that the whole of Pakistan is seeing the true face of Imran Khan. "If Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Mariyam Nawaz can go to jail then who is Imran Khan? Imran Khan is nobody in that comparison" he said.

The First Information Report (FIR) four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PCC) including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 189 (threat of injury to public servant).

The arrest warrant comes hours after Imran Khan submitted the affidavit, stating that he had realised that he "might have crossed a line" during the August 20 public rally in Islamabad.

Khan had also assured the court that he would never say such remarks in future that would hurt the dignity of the judiciary, the Express Tribune reported citing the affidavit.