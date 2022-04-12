Trouble Mounts For Imran Khan's PTI As Oppn Moves No-trust Motion Against PoK PM Niazi

In yet another setback to ousted PM Imran Khan, another no-confidence motion was submitted on Tuesday against Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, the Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Niazi is a member of Imran Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf). The Opposition has taken a hard stance against the party - first booting out Imran Khan as Prime Minister, then moving a no-trust motion against PoK's PM.

A group of lawmakers including 25 members of the PTI submitted the motion to the assembly secretariat, Daily Pakistan reported. It was handed over by finance minister Majid Khan and Akbar Ibrahim, reports said.

In place of Niazi, the lawmakers have recommended Sardar Tanvir Ilyas for the position. In the 53-member assembly, Niazi needs the favour of 27 lawmakers to continue as the prime minister of the illegally occupied region. Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who belongs to the Dulli family of tehsil Abbaspur in Poonch district of PoK, was nominated to the PM post by Imran Khan after his party won the elections in August 2021.

Niazi had received 33 votes in the race for the leader of the Legislative Assembly, while joint opposition candidate Chaudhry Latif Akbar secured 15 votes. Uncertainty looms over PTI's grip on PoK, as the Opposition unites to oust PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Imran Khan out, Shehbaz Sharif in

The Imran Khan-led PTI government was ousted on Sunday night after 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the no-trust motion against the regime. The Pakistan Parliament elected Sharif, who was the only candidate left in the race after PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout. Sharif secured 174 votes in the Pakistan election. On Monday, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.