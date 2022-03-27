'Trump Card Nothing To Do With Pak Army': Imran Khan Backtracks On Remark Against Military

Ahead of the looming threat of no-confidence motion, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected all speculations over a ‘trump card’ in the context of the Pakistani Army. Dismissing claims of the much-discussed phrase, Imran Khan said that it has “nothing to do with the army”. Furthermore, the PM went on to add that targeting the army would destroy Pakistan.

In a WhatsApp chat with The News International, Imran Khan rejected speculations over the ‘trump card’ and defended the institution of the Pakistani Army. Speaking about the situation at hand, the Pakistan PM claimed that “attacking the army and damaging it, means damaging the future of Pakistan.” He went on to add that destroying a country was easy when its ethics is targeted. “It’s not about who forms the government. To destroy a country all that needs to be done is destroy its ethics,” The News International quoted Imran Khan as saying.

The PM also took a jibe at the 24 Members of the National Assembly of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who changed sides and sought refuge in Sindh House. Khan questioned the way his party MPs changed their loyalties and added that he will not “resign under any circumstances” ahead of the no-confidence motion. “I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure. My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet,” Khan had said.

It is noteworthy to add that the Pakistan Army is also said to be standing against Imran Khan. Both the army has openly criticised each other on various occasions. Meanwhile, Imran Khan is also set to address a mega public rally on Sunday in Islamabad. The PM will look to keep people’s confidence in him ahead of the no-trust vote that is set to happen in the Assembly.

Imran Khan no-trust motion

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is set to hold a mega rally today ahead of the no-confidence motion that is set to be held in the Assembly. The PM will be ousted from his seat before completing his term if he loses the critical poll. To succeed in its no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan, the Opposition requires the backing of 172 out of 342 members of the National Assembly. If the opposition succeeds in passing a no-confidence motion against Khan, he will be the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to resign due to a no-confidence motion.

Image: AP